Maryam Sanda, others not yet released from prison — FG

The Federal Government on Thursday revealed that Maryam Sanda and others among the 81 granted pardon by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are yet to be released from prison.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who chaired the Committee that recommended clemency for the convicts, said none of them had been released.

The minister issued the statement following the outcry over the pardon of Sanda, who killed her husband, Biliyaminu Bello, and others involved in drug trafficking, murder, and armed robbery among others.

Sanda was sentenced to death after her trial up to the Supreme Court for stabbing her husband to death over a domestic dispute in 2017.

The final judgment by the Supreme Court in her case was delivered in 2020.

Acknowledging the “public’s vigilance and constructive feedback”, Fagbemi said it had strengthened institutional integrity.

He said in the statement he issued on Thursday: “The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to clarify that no inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of the President’s power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody.

“The process remains at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued.

“It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary.

“This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.

“This verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and due diligence.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice appreciates the public’s vigilance and constructive feedback, which continue to strengthen institutional integrity.

“Public engagement is always welcome, as it demonstrates that Nigerians care deeply about justice and good governance.

“There is no delay in the process; it is simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President’s mercy.

“As soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded, the public will be duly informed. The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness.”