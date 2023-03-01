Marwa to Tinubu: Your victory well-deserved

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, has congratulated the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying his victory in the February 25 presidential election was well-deserved.

Marwa made this known in a congratulatory letter to Tinubu on Wednesday, hours after he was declared winner.

He wrote: “It is with great delight that I write to celebrate your electoral victory in the 2023 Presidential Election, from which you emerged as the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is a victory well-deserved and one built on years of focus, hard work, doggedness and the political sagacity of a democrat whose credential has been evident since the heyday of NADECO.

“We look forward to the implementation of your visions for a new Nigeria as outlined in your manifesto during the campaign.

“Lagos, as a microcosm of Nigeria, is a testament to your capability to transform even the most challenging of situations.

“Your pragmatism since the days of your governorship in Lagos will now be called to greater challenges that Nigeria portrays.

“Your agenda, as outlined in your policy document, offers hope and assured future.

“And as we turn our attention from electioneering, Nigerians will be counting on you to bring your magic touch to bear and bring about a great improvement in the fortune of our great country. I do not doubt that you will meet the expectations of all.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared Tinubu the winner of the presidential election at exactly 4:10am on Wednesday in Abuja.

The former Lagos State Governor polled a total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour party, who polled 6,101,533 votes.

The presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with total votes of 1,496,687.