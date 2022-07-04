Marwa reiterates need for drug tests before marriage

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Chairman, Retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba-Marwa, has reiterated the need for drug tests for intending couples.

Marwa told a delegation of the Adamawa Council of the NUJ which visited him Monday in Yola, the State capital, that it was pertinent for parents to establish the drug use status of their children’s spouses.

He stressed that intending spouses and even politicians should go through drug screening and those found wanting should go into rehabilitation.

Marwa noted that 80 per cent of drugs users needed counselling which they could get at 26 outposts of the NDLEA, adding that the government had approved six additional rehabilitation centres.

“We must all rise against drug abuse. This year alone, we have sent about 984 drug criminals to jail,’’ he said.

Marwa also solicited for continued partnership with the media for more awareness and sensitisation on the fight against drug abuse.

Earlier, Chairman of the NUJ Council, Ishaka Dedan, appreciated Marwa’s contributions to the fight against drug abuse, stating that a lot of success had been achieved.