Marwa loses mother-in-law, Hajiya Zainab Hussain

Hajiya Zainab Hussain, mother-in-law to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) is dead.

Hajiya Hussain who is the mother of Hajiya Munira Marwa, wife of Gen. Marwa, died in the early hours of Saturday 21st June 2025 in Abuja at the age of 76 years.

A statement by the family said the funeral prayer (Janazah) will take place at 2:00pm at the National Mosque, Abuja, followed immediately by interment at Gwarinpa Cemetery, Abuja.

“We pray that Allah (SWT) forgives her shortcomings, grants her eternal rest, and admits her into Aljannatul Firdaus.

“Kindly remember the family in your prayers during this moment of grief,” added the statement.

