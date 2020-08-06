Popular actress and producer, Opeyemi Aiyeola, needs no introduction as she has appeared in a lot of movies since the early 2000s. At one time, she seemed to be the toast of the industry.

However, she took a long break from Nollywood after she got married. She later resumed acting in 2017.

In an interview, the actress emphasised that a lot of things have changed in the industry since she returned.

Meanwhile, Aiyeola took to her social media handle in the early hours of morning to share her thoughts on why it is better to marry a single mother than an unfaithful lady without children.

According to the Apaadi actress: “Better marry a truthful after 2 or 3 or more than marry a lady with 7 abortions pretending to be an angel, yet she’s a mother of grave…..unknown.”

Recall that the actress shared a photo of herself and her cliques at the same time her colleagues, Fathia Balogun and Iyabo Ojo, had their fallout.

She captioned the photo: “We don’t do drama, not cos issues don’t arise in our friendship but we all have the understanding that genuine friendship is all about loving n understanding one another genuinely and drama should be left out to actors for the entertainment of others.”