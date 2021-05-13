Marriot International group is set to extend its premium hospitality service into Nigeria with the opening of a 250-bed five-star hotel complex in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seven storey hotel facility, which is located at Ikeja GRA, is co-owned by Sifax Group.

Its premium facilities include four restaurants and beverages outlets, 1000-capacity ballroom, rooftop bar, outdoor swimming pool, business centre, boardrooms, spa, gym and fitness club.

Speaking on Wednesday at a pre-launch event ahead of its opening next week, Janse Rensburg, General Manager, Lagos Marriott Hotel, said the desire to offer premium hospitality services to the Lagos market was responsible for the huge investment in the hotel.

Rensburg assured that lovers of premium hospitality service in Lagos were in for an exciting experience as the hotel opens its doors for business.

Also speaking, Chike Ogeah, Managing Director of Mac-folly Hospitality Limited. a subsidiary of Sifax Group, said the coming of Marriott Hotel into Nigeria would support the nation’s diversification agenda.

He implored government at all levels to continue to explore and exploit the potentials in hospitality and tourism sector for economic development and growth.

Ogeah said: “I believe with more commitment to the sector, the nation will be able to harness huge benefits inherent in the sector.

“Lagos Marriott Hotel is a partnership between the renowned global hotel brand, Marriott International and Sifax Group.

“We are using aviation sector, that is the airport as a hub.

“In essence, aviation and hospitality gets to be under one roof in Lagos Marriott Hotel.

“We are partnering with all the major international airlines by offering them and guests a comfortable place, which is just a 10 minutes drive from the international airport, coupled with maximum security and airport shuttles from the airport straight to the hotel.

“We have also partnered with various security outfits and the Nigeria Police to help address the security challenges the country is currently faced with in conformity with Marriott International standard.

“The security of our guests is very paramount to us, hence every door and window in the facility is bomb-proof.”

Ogeah noted that the hotel was built to provide five star hospitality and tourism experience and a one stop shop in terms of fitness.

He said that hospitality, travel and tourism sectors would also provide several job opportunities across the sectors’ value chains for sustainable economic growth.