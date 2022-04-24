Married woman butchered by boyfriend suspected to be a ritualist

A young lady, Funmilola Osundare, was allegedly attacked by her unidentified boyfriend, suspected to be a ritualist, who butchered her several times before she was rescued by residents.

The married woman, with a 12-year-old son, sustained varying degrees of machete cuts on her face, shoulders and hands.

|It took the timely intervention of neighbours to save her from the hands of her boyfriend.

According to a source, the woman was invited by her boyfriend, who packed into the house some three days before the incident, and bolted after, leaving the injured lady behind to evade arrest.

He said the incident occurred in the middle of the night when the residents of the area started hearing a strange noise from the room of the young man who told the neighbours that he merely had a little fight with his girlfriend.

One of the tenants said: “I woke up around 12am and was hearing a strange noise in the compound.

“I thought it was from the hotel at the back of the house.

“I later called the young man living in the apartment where the noise was coming from; he said he was killing a snake.

“The noise started again around 1am, so I called my other neighbours and went to the room of the young man.

“We called him and he said he had a little argument with his girlfriend.

“I wanted to force myself into the room but he blocked the way.

“We noticed bloodstains on his cloth and when he suspected we were about to know what was happening, he fled.

“So, one of my neighbours called the landlord.”

The neighbour said he was shocked when they saw the woman in her blood and subsequently rushed her to a private clinic for treatment, but she was rejected and referred to the University of Medical Sciences, Teaching Hospital, Akure.

He said the incident was reported to the police before taking the victim to the hospital, while he called the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Amotekun Commander at about 6:30am on Friday and handed the victim over to the corps.

One of the families of the victim, her elder sister, Tobi Kayode, said: “My sister went to Ado Ekiti to check on our sick mother.

“She later called me that she had arrived in Akure safely at about 8pm.

“But we got confused that she was hacked in a man’s house.”

The landlord of the house where the crime was committed, who is also a football coach, said: “I was called by one of my tenants that someone was killed in my house.

“I went to the police station immediately before going to the house because I don’t live in the compound.

“On getting to the house with the police, we met the door locked and after opening it, we met the girl on the floor in the pool of her blood.

“My neighbour called Amotekun and we rushed her to the hospital.”

The landlord claimed he doesn’t know the fleeing tenant, noting that the suspect packed into the house without his knowledge or approval.

He said: “Some days ago while I was on the training pitch with my boys, I saw this young man and I don’t really know his name.

“I was told he normally comes over as a spectator.

“He told me he wanted a room in my house and I told him to come with a guarantor.

“Two days after, I was told he had moved in without my knowledge.

“I asked him to move out immediately or get someone to represent him.

“I was surprised to see this.

“I don’t know his name and I have never met him before he came to me.”

Confirming the incident, the Commander of Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said his men took the victim to the hospital and paid the hospital bill to ensure that she was saved.

Adeleye said that the security agents are on the trail of the suspect, assuring that he will be brought to book soon.

Attempts to confirm the incident from the spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command were not successful.

Saturday Tribune.