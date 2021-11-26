Married man, female neighbour billed to marry in December found dead inside car

A married man identified as Steven Ayika, and his female neighbour, Chiamaka Emmanuel, who is billed to marry this December, have been found dead inside a car along Katsina Road, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed this development.

Daily Trust said it learnt that Ayika, who is a married with two children, was found dead in the tinted car alongside his lover in front of Chiamaka’s family house along Katsina road.

The witness told Daily Trust that the car was discovered locked from inside with the phones of the deceased, who live in the same address, switched off.

Another witness told Daily Trust that Police Officers discovered the deceased persons in a compromising position.

Kiyawa said in a statement on Thursday: “On the 23/11/2021 at about 0450hrs, a report was received that a car was sighted along Katsina Road, Fagge LGA Kano State with two (2) occupants, a male and a female motionless.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of detectives to proceed to the scene.

“The team immediately rushed to the scene. Victims, a male and a female inside the back seat of a Siena Motor Vehicle were removed and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a Medical Doctor confirmed them dead.”