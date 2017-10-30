Married lovers found dead naked inside vehicle in Lagos

A man and a woman who are married to different people have been found dead in a vehicle in Lagos State.

The discovery was made on Sunday evening.

They were found dead inside the car with the engine running and the air conditioner on behind the Nigeria Institute of Journalism.

Those who were able to identify the woman said she is married with kids.

They were said to be engaged in sex when they died as both of them were naked.

The police on Sunday confirmed the development.

The spokesman, Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the corpses had been taken to the mortuary.

He said: “Yes, it is true.

“And when information got to the area command, our men raced to the scene and conveyed the corpses to the mortuary.”