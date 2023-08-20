Marriage not for everyone — Nollywood actress

Prominent Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has said that marriage is not for everyone.

The A-List actress made her position on the expectations of many from marriage known in a post on her Instagram page.

In the post on Sunday, Amusa wrote: “I sometimes wonder if marriage is a most 💭 Then I come to a conclusion that it isn’t for everyone. Who we marry is one of the most important decisions in life, the concept of marriage has taken a new turn lately as we’ve witnessed not only a high rate of divorce & separation but partners devising violent methods to end their marriage. O sad gan ni.

“If you think marriage will cure your loneliness, you’ll be having too many unrealistic expectations. Your partner is not meant to fulfill you, he or she is not designed to meet your deepest needs or bear every burden you face in life.

“Marriage no be for everyone o, some people just want to be single and that’s okay. But even some people who are in happy relationships shouldn’t necessarily be running to the altar. Getting married is a massive commitment. I believe so bcoz you’re committing to spending a lot of time together + there is the “till death do us part” bit which really shouldn’t be taken lightly rara. But some of us are not sure about what path that we want to take & that’s okay, marriage is not one-size-fits-all.

“Even if you’re ready to commit to one person, you don’t necessarily have to do that in a white dress with a whole lot of paperwork. Commitment can look different to different people.

“Marriage is the right option for some people but for others, it may not be the right fit 😴 give yourself a chance to decide.

“Love yourself, know that you’re beautiful and don’t give up on yourself for others.

“What you don’t have, you can’t give.

“You can’t pour from an empty cup 📌

“#jmvwithdayoamusa.”