Markhack 4.0: How startups are redefining marketing through innovation

A surge of innovation, creativity, and tech-driven ambition lit up the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, just days ago, as MarkHack 4.0 brought together Nigeria’s brightest startups for a high-stakes showdown.

It was organized by GDM Group, Eko Innovative Centre, and massively supported by Brand Communicator.

The hackathon served as the centerpiece of the landmark marketing and innovation conference, drawing a diverse audience of industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and media. With over 150 applications received from across Nigeria and beyond, eight finalists pitched their innovative solutions, each competing for a $20,000 grand prize.

A dedicated review team, comprising industry experts, shortlisted the most promising candidates based on innovation, scalability, relevance to current market needs, and potential impact. Focused on five core themes—gamification, event innovation, phygital commerce, immersive realities, and digital storytelling—MarkHack 4.0 was more than a competition; it was a glimpse into the future of tech-enabled consumer engagement on the continent.

The Hackathon session commenced promptly at 6:00 PM, drawing a distinguished gathering of industry leaders, dignitaries, and stakeholders. Among the notable guests was the Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake.

The event was officially opened with a brief welcome address from Victor Afolabi, the convener of MarkHack and founder of Eko Innovation Centre, who expressed his enthusiasm for fostering innovation at the intersection of marketing and technology. The Honourable Commissioner, Alake, also delivered an inspiring speech, praising the organizers for their efforts in elevating Nigeria’s media and marketing ecosystem. through technology and innovation.

Afolabi stressed the importance of ongoing support and cash prizes, emphasizing the role of their accelerator program. “We provide mentorship, resources like AWS credits, laptops, funding, and a collaborative environment to help startups grow sustainably,” he explained.

That night of the grand finale, startups presented their refined solutions to an audience made up of industry experts, and the media. The process emphasized clarity of vision, innovation, and market potential. The selected startups demonstrated how their solutions across the focus areas—gamification, event innovation, phygital commerce, immersive realities, and digital storytelling—are primed to disrupt and redefine the marketing landscape in Nigeria and beyond.

At the conclusion of the entire process, after all the startups had delivered their presentations and showcased their innovations, the judges carefully deliberated and announced the winners.

Blue Sands STEM Labs emerged as the champions. The Lagos-based company is transforming education through VR-powered virtual labs aligned with school curricula. Their immersive platform, accessible via headsets, tablets, and PCs, enhances student engagement and provides teachers with real-time analytics—making quality STEM education accessible in underserved communities. For their visionary approach and impeccable execution, Blue Sands STEM Labs took home ₦2,000,000, AWS credits provided by Cloudplexo, and a state-of-the-art laptop. Their mission remains clear: ignite curiosity, democratize learning, and shape the future of STEM education across Africa.

Nextvibe was declared the First Runner-Up. Their AI-powered digital backdrops are redefining event content creation, enabling brands and organizers to produce engaging, searchable moments that are accessible on-site or remotely. Their innovation ensures that every photo or video becomes a discoverable asset, enhancing brand visibility and audience engagement. Nextvibe received ₦1,500,000.

Team Jarvis secured 3rd place. Their AI-powered productivity assistant, compatible across Android, desktop, and web, offers features like AI Chat, smart keyboards, and project management integrations that enhance workflow on platforms such as Gmail, Jira, Slack, and Google Docs. Their versatile tool aims to transform efficiency and collaboration for users across sectors. Jarvis walked away with ₦1,000,000.

The finalists were recognized for their excellence and potential to transform Nigeria’s marketing landscape through technology.

