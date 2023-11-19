Marketing Nigeria, by Fredrick Nwabufo

What is there to market about Nigeria? Everything. The people, the immense business possibilities, the cultures, the endowments of nature, the language, the food, the music, the art, the literature, the talents, the technology, the humanity, the good neighbourliness, and that transcendent seal of excellence, resilience, and courage. Everything.

Nigeria is a prophecy of the ancients, the prophecy of a glorious destiny. Those arm of the military-industrial complex of the Indian government was granted. A third Memorandum of Understanding on infrastructure development was also signed between the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp) and Invest India, the National Investment Promotion, and the Facilitation Agency of India.

In Saudi Arabia, during the Saudi-Africa Summit, negotiations were advanced concerning a multi-billion dollar infrastructure finance facility from the Islamic Development Bank to fund a multi-sectoral portfolio of infrastructure projects at the federal and sub-national levels in Nigeria. There have been other investment commitments by Nigeria’s partners as well, and more investments are pouring in.

Nigeria is indeed a fecundated ground for investments. The country offers one of the highest returns on investment. Although there may be some concerns as regards the ease of doing business, these concerns are being addressed significantly.

Last Thursday, the Third Cohort of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) was inaugurated – with members charged to be 100 percent committed to promoting a conducive business environment and to work in tandem with the eight-point Renewed Hope agenda of the administration. This team will be working to further remove existing bottlenecks to business operations, efficiency, and sustainability.

What do you have in your hands? If it is Nigerian, market it. Is it the cuisine, the music, the art, the clothing, the innovation? Market it.

Market Nigeria.

Fredrick Nwabufo is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement