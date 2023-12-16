Marketing Edge publication to unveil IMC trends that will shape 2024

Marketing Edge, Nigeria’s leading marketing and advertising magazine, has concluded plans to host its culminating event of the year, the 4th Quarterly Virtual Summit on December 19, 2023. Themed “IMC Trends to Watch Out for in 2024,” a virtual summit to be conducted on Zoom(http://bit.ly/ME-QuarterlySummit23), promises to unravel the anticipated trends in Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) for the upcoming year.

Leading the conversation at the all- inclusive industry event is Baba Awopetu, Consultant, Strategy/Marketing at Stragmar.

He will lead an impressive lineup of speakers poised to analyze and discuss the IMC trends that will shape 2024. Other distinguished speakers and renowned professionals are: Jude Odia, Managing Director of Starcom Media Perspectives; Henry Ononiwu, Head of New Business Projects/Partnerships at PHD Nigeria; Muyiwa Aleshiloye, Director Digital/Media (CWAR) at Publicis Groupe; Dotun Babatunde, Head of Digital Marketing at Olam Nigeria Limited; Jolomi Awala, Creative Director at Ogilvy Nigeria; Akinola Afere, Director, Client Services at Kantar (Insights Division); and Dolapo Otegbayi, Commercial Director.

Speaking on the forthcoming summit, John Ajayi, Publisher/CEO of Marketing Edge magazine and the summit’s convener, disclosed that the quarterly summit series is designed to set agenda for the entire Nigerian marketing and advertising eco- system by regularly initiating contemporary issues and challenges affecting businneses in the sector. This, he revealed, aligns with the magazine’s vision of promoting the brand idea while expanding the frontiers of marketing and advertising knowledge in Nigeria and globally.

“As an agenda-setting publication, stakeholders expect much from us, especially at this critical period of global economic headwinds. This is our strategic way of stimulating meaningful and result-oriented conversations in the IMC environment as it faces a myriad of challenges. It is also a way of accomplishing our self-appointed task of promoting the brand idea,” stated Ajayi.

Assuring stakeholders of a comprehensive exploration of IMC trends for 2024, Ajayi highlighted that the summit will feature requisite markets insights across categories spanning various sectors of the industry. Marketing Edge reiterates its unwavering commitment to delivering on its brand promise, providing participants with valuable knowledge and contemporary insights from industry veterans in the IMC space. The summit, the fourth edition in the series this year, aims to equip attendees with the latest trends and techniques for developing winning brands strategies and growth acumen in the evolving ever – competitive market arena.