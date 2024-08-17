Mark, Ogbeha salute Babangida at 83

A former President of the Senate, David Mark, and his colleague, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, on Friday saluted former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, on his 83rd birthday.

This was contained in a statement issued by Paul Mumeh, the Media Adviser of Mark, on Friday in Kano State.

The duo praised Babangida’s remarkable legacies and contributions to Nigeria’s development, describing him as a “statesman, leader, patriot, and a shining example of service to the nation”.

They highlighted his visionary leadership, which has left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s history, and his unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of the country.

Mark said: “General Babangida is a boss and leader of inestimable value.

“His dedication to our great nation is unwavering, and we honour his selfless service, which has been a beacon of hope for our country.

“Babangida`s contributions to Nigeria’s development are a testament to his visionary leadership and commitment to the welfare of our people.”

In his tribute, Ogbeha said: “As a nation, we owe Gen. IBB a debt of gratitude for his tireless efforts in shaping Nigeria’s landscape.

“His legacy continues to inspire new generations of leaders, and his impact on our nation’s growth and development is immeasurable.”

They commended his role in promoting regional and international peace and security pointing out that his exploits, support for the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

They prayed that God grants him many more years of good health, wisdom, and continued impact on Nigeria and the world at large.

