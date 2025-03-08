Mark, Ogbeha Felicitate Ndoma-Egba at 69

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, and his compatriot, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, have extended their felicitations to former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, on his 69th birthday.

This was contained in a statement released by Mark’s Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, in Kano on Saturday.

In their goodwill messages, both leaders described Ndoma-Egba as a distinguished parliamentarian and an exemplary leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ndoma-Egba served as Deputy Senate Leader between 2007 and 2011 and later as Senate Leader between 2011 and 2015, during Mark’s tenure as President of the Senate.

Mark acknowledged Ndoma-Egba’s unwavering dedication to nation-building and his invaluable intellectual contributions, which significantly contributed to the Senate’s success during his leadership.

He praised Ndoma-Egba as a leader who upholds the unity, peace, and development of Nigeria.

“Ndoma-Egba has undoubtedly earned a place in the history of Nigeria. I pray that God, in His infinite mercy, continues to grant you good health, peace, and wisdom in the years ahead,” Mark said.

Similarly, Ogbeha congratulated Ndoma-Egba on reaching this milestone and wished him continued success in his service to the nation.

Ndoma-Egba, a legal practitioner and former lawmaker, obtained his LL.B degree from the University of Lagos.

He has previously served as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission and currently chairs the Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, in Ekiti State.

Born on March 8, 1956, in Ikom, Cross River State, Ndoma-Egba remains a notable figure in Nigeria’s political and legal landscape.

