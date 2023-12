Mark mourns Akeredolu, Na’abba

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has expressed shock over the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’abba.

Mark said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh in Kano on Wednesday.

He described the death of the two leaders as exit of two political giants, saying that their demise had created huge vacuum in Nigeria’s political class.

He specifically noted the exploits of Akeredolu in legal profession before going into politics to contribute to the development of his home state; Ondo and Nigeria in general.

He said that the nation had lost a forthright, sincere, and an unrepentant defender of the rule of law and protection of human rights.

”As a lawyer and President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), he stood for the ordinary man and never compromised his professional standards.

”As a governor, he made policies and programmes that had direct positive impact on the people. Akeredolu was peoples’ governor,” he said.

Speaking on Na’abba, Mark said that the former Speaker was in the forefront in the struggle for democracy and helped lay the foundation for the present democratic dispensation.

He said that Na’abba would be remembered as the speaker who fought for the independence of the legislature in Nigeria.

”Na’abba stood to be counted when it mattered,” he said.