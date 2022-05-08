Mark ‘D’ Ball: Delta Force beat Police Baton in round of 16

Delta Force Saturday defeated Police Baton Nets 53 – 48 in the opening game of round of 16 in Match Day 1 of the ongoing 2022 Mark ‘D’ Ball Men’s basketball championship in Abuja.

The Delta Force topped the eight-team Phase 1 Group 3 table with 12 points in March.

In the opening game of the round of 16 at the Indoor Sports Hall of Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, SDelta Force looked eager to extend their winning race.

In spite of the efforts, the Police Baton dominated the first quarter, taking its lead 14-12.

However, they kept on spinning high quickly to the second quarter, maintaining the lead at 26-21.

Police Baton continued to lead the Delta Force up till 31-28 in the third half time.

But the Delta players quickly bounced back into the game, with more strength and in force, and came from behind to level the third quarter 37-37 score line .

After equalizing, Delta Force improved their game with more pressure on their opponents, extended their lead in the fourth quarter to 53-48 and completed the victory song with the scoreline.

After the match, the Captain of Delta Force, Mark Chikezie, said it was a hard game that his team had to fight.

“ We thank God that we won, we started badly but we played the first three quarters; we couldn’t withstand our opponents strength.

“It was in the dying minute of the third quarter that we bounced back and took the game, but we thank God we won the game finally.

“However, we emerged from group stage in March, we won five matches out of seven matches played, so we only lost to Kano pillars team and The Assist Planet (TAP) and that was how we qualified to this stage.

“Our next opponent is Bayelsa Waves team. We played them in our group stage in March and we won them and it’s not easy to win a team two times. So we will try by God’s grace, and we can still beat them.

“We are going to rest on Sunday and on Monday we will be playing Bayelsa Waves.

“Every team is a threat because it’s five on five, it’s basketball game,” he said.

In other men’s round of 16 matches played on Saturday Match Day 1 fixtures, Nigeria Customs walloped Novena Heartlanders 86-75 while Hotcoal Ballers devastated APA Flames 80-50.

Delta Force who played seven game, won five and lost two, harvesting 12 points. Teams participating in the event include

Mo’ Heat, Gombe Bulls, Hot Coal Ballers, Nile University and Spartans.

Also, Nigeria Customs, FCT Hardrockers, Kwara Falcons, Suleja Bulldogs and NSCDC civil Defenders are the qualified teams from Phase 1 Group 2.

Kano Pillars, Delta Force, Kada Stars, Novena Heartlanders and Bayelsa Waves qualified from Phase 1 Group 3 .

The round of 16, tagged “Sweet 16” which began Friday, is expected to end on Tuesday.