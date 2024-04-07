Mark @ 76: Babangida, Atiku, others salute ex-Senate president

Some eminent Nigerians have felicitated the former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, on his 76th birthday.

In separate messages, the leaders praised the retired General for his good conduct and steadfastness over the years.

This was contained in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, on Sunday.

Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, described Mark as a very diligent and hardworking officer who earned the reputation as a distinguished officer and gentleman.

“Mark epitomises an inimitable example of a thorough-bred army general who has made a name for himself in both the military and democratic administration,” he said.

The retired General said that Mark has demonstrated what true courage is in almost unassailable situations in the course of executing tasks and responsibilities.

Babangida said Mark is a combination of trust, devotion, diligence, resilience, perseverance and determination.

He wished him good health, peace and wisdom in the years ahead.

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar praised Mark for his indomitable spirit.

He recalled that Mark as President of the Senate provided quality leadership and brought sanity and stability to the polity.

Mark’s colleague and friend, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, described him as a reliable and dependable brother.

Ogbeha said that Mark is a man of many parts who excels in every assignment.

Senate Minority leader, Senator Abba Moro, appreciated Mark for being a great mentor, and urged him not to relent in making his reservoir of knowledge available to the younger generations.

Moro expressed optimism that history will be kind to Mark for his contributions to the development of the country.

The immediate past governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, prayed that God in his infinite mercy continue to grant Mark good health, wisdom and courage.

Okowa hoped that Mark will continue to make his wealth of experience in leadership available for the younger generation to emulate.

Senator Adolphos Wabara, former Senate President and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees, described Mark as a unique leader who has the gift of managing human and material resources successfully.

Wabara recalled Mark’s leadership of the Senate nay National Assembly when he invoked the “Doctrine of necessity” to solve intractable constitutional crisis that almost bedeviled the nation in 2010.

Former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, described Mark as a foremost leader who has made a positive impact in the leadership of Nigeria, especially in the legislature.

Former Senate leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), said Mark is a leader of inestimable value.

Ndoma-Egba urged him to establish a leadership foundation where he would mentor and lecture young Nigerians on the rudiments of administration and leadership.

Mark was born on April 8, 1948.

He was military Governor of Niger State, Minister of Communications and Senator.