Maritime reporters mourn Shipping expert’s death

The Maritime Reporters Association of Nigerian (MARAN) has described the death of Margaret Onyema-Orakwusi as a huge loss to the Nigerian Maritime industry.

President of the Association, Godfrey Bivbere, in a statement Monday in Lagos, said that the maritime sector lost a rare gem, a front line shipowner and a Maritime lawyer with over three decades of experience.

Onyema-Orakwusi died on April 28 in Lagos during an illness.

According to Bivbere, Onyema-Orakwusi was a front line shipping expert, who engraved her footprints in the sands of time in Nigeria’s maritime sector, especially in her struggle for growth and survival of fish trawling business.

“Orakwusi will be greatly missed for her positive role and contributions towards the growth of Nigerian maritime sector,” he said.

He regretted that the Maritime sector had lost another icon, Chief Kunle Folarin, in 2022.

He called for mentorship and knowledge transfer from older to younger maritime professionals. NAN