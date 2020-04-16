Departing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze has hired a new agent as he prepares for summer move.

Gotze has been linked with West Ham and Everton after announcing he would be leaving Dortmund as his contract runs down.

The World Cup winner has hired agent Reza Fazeli and told BILD: “After careful consideration, I decided to reposition myself in the sporting planning of my career.

“I deliberately took the time necessary for this step because it is an important step in the future for me, because I want to separate work from private life.”

Meanwhile, it’s emerged AC Milan have turned down the chance of signing Gotze this summer.