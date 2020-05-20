The Federal Controller of Work in Lagos, Kayode Popoola, on Wednesday said Marine Beach Bridge in Apapa would be shut for repairs “next week”.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the contractor, Buildwell Nigeria Limited, was already on site to begin replacement of damaged expansion joints and bearings on the bridge.

He said: “The contractor delayed commencement on the repairs on the bridge till next week because ongoing patching of adjoining roads to the bridge to avert gridlock.

“I just came back from inspecting the Marine Beach Bridge now.

“The contractor is set to begin work, but we want them to finish with repair of all the adjoining roads before starting on the bridge.

“Next week, we are going to close the bridge and then the contractor will start work.

“The contractor is at the moment patching the roads, adding stone base and some cement to make sure the roads are stable during this period of the rainy season.

“We are going to replace the expansion joints and bearings and also do the jacketing of the piers on the bridge.

“That means that we are going to surround it with reinforcement and put fresh concrete.

“The beam of the bridge will be lifted up, so that we can see all the bearings very well to change the bad ones.

“We are going to work on about 45 metres on both carriageways.

“We will finish work on one carriageway and move traffic to it before we continue on the next bound.”

The Controller of Works said a traffic management architecture was being evolved in conjunction with traffic regulatory agencies and law enforcement agencies to avert gridlock and hardship to road users.

Popoola, however, appealed for understanding of road users during the construction to ensure speedy completion of repair works on the bridge.

He said repair works usually come with some discomfort to ensure smooth rides and begged motorists to comply with construction zone guidelines during the closure.

On the Obalende Bridge linking Dodan Barracks that was burnt due to recent tanker explosion, the Controller of Works said results from safety tests carried out on the bridge revealed that its structural integrity was not compromised.

Popooola said only the bridge deck was damaged and efforts were on to ensure rehabilitation of the affected part.

He said: “We thank God that the intensity of the fire did not do too much damage to Obalende Bridge, but it is still going to be maintained very soon.

“The damage was not too severe.

“The structural integrity of the bridge is okay.

“The reinforcement of the concrete was exposed and we are going to cover it.”

On the Alaka Bridge linking Eko Bridge shut for rehabilitation, Popoola said components for repairs of the bridge were unable to arrive Nigeria because of the Coronavirus lockdowns.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government had on the March 10 shut the Alaka Bridge linking Eko Bridge after an emergency meeting of stakeholder to prevent its total collapse.

Popoola said: “The ministry knows the importance of the Alaka Bridge and the urgency of the work.

“So everybody is working to make sure that the maintenance takes place immediately.

“Some components for repairs of the Alaka Bridge are being expected from abroad, which is part of the due process.

“And because of COVID-19 and the closure of the airports, the materials have not arrived.”

