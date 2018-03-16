Marcos Rojo pens new Man United deal

Rojo has been at United since August 2014, with the Argentine making a total of 105 appearances in all competitions since his arrival.

Manchester United has announced that Marcos Rojo has penned a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

Rojo has been at United since August 2014, with the Argentine making a total of 105 appearances in all competitions since his arrival.

The Argentina international has only featured on 10 occasions during the current campaign, but the 27-year-old has suggested that he jumped at the opportunity to extend his stay at the club until 2021.

Rojo told the club’s official website: “Since I joined Manchester United, it has been everything I thought it would be and more. I am extremely happy to extend my stay at this great club.

“When I joined, my aim was to help the team win trophies and we have done that over the past couple of seasons. I am working hard to get back on the pitch. I would like to thank the fans for their support and the manager for the confidence and help he has given me both on and off the pitch.”

An option is in place for Rojo’s deal to be extended by a further 12 months.