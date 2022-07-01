Marcos names career diplomat as Philippines new Foreign Secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines has sworn in career diplomat Luis Manalo as the country’s new foreign secretary on Friday.

Before his appointment, Manalo, 69, was the permanent Philippines representative to the United Nations.

He previously served as undersecretary for policy at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and also acted as acting foreign secretary during the Duterte administration.

Having been working with the DFA since 1979, Manalo has a seasoned career, serving as ambassador in various countries and international organisations, including Britain and the European Union.

In a speech in June, Marcos vowed to foster “stronger and deeper” Philippines-China relations.

He said the relations with China are “very important” and “advantageous to both countries,” considering China as his country’s “strongest partner” in pandemic recovery.

“We look forward to continuing fostering this relationship.

“Making it stronger and deeper to the advantage of our two great countries,” Marcos said.

He added that he sees the future of Philippines-China relations “developing in many ways.

Marcos was sworn in as the Philippines president at a ceremony in Manila on Wednesday, succeeding the outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte.

His inauguration marks a stunning comeback for the Marcos political dynasty, which was ousted after a popular revolt in 1986.

Marcos won in an election landslide in May.