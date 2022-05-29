Real Madrid Captain Marcelo confirms departure after UCL win

Real Madrid captain Marcelo has confirmed that he will leave Bernabeu on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.

The 34-year-old did not feature in Saturday’s Champions League final with Liverpool but lifted the trophy in Paris, with Vinicius Junior’s second-half effort deciding the contest.

Marcelo has only played on 17 occasions for Real Madrid this season, with Ferland Mendy now the first-choice left-back, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future in recent months.

Ahead of Saturday’s final with Liverpool, the Brazilian was coy on his future in the Spanish capital.

“I won’t say anything here, to avoid speculation, about whether I stay or not. Whatever happens, I think I’ve already done and given my all for Real Madrid. We’ll see after the final,” the defender told reporters.

Marcelo has now confirmed that he will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of June, claiming that “the emotion is brutal”.

“It’s a very nice moment. When you are first captain you dream of lifting the cup and I have become the only Brazilian to lift a Champions League as captain of Real Madrid,” he told reporters.

“The emotion is brutal, it was my last game with Real Madrid. But I am very happy. It’s not a day of sadness, I’m leaving with a lot of joy, grateful to the fans and the magical nights I’ve experienced at the Bernabeu.”

Marcelo has made 546 appearances for Real Madrid since arriving from Fluminense in 2007, scoring 38 goals and providing 103 assists in the process.

The full-back will leave the club having won six La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns and five Champions League titles during a highly successful period at Bernabeu.

“I feel great joy and emotion,” Marcelo added. “It’s even tough for me to speak because I can see my family and all of my teammates here. The season was what it was and we’ve deserved it, this is a strange moment in my head. I’ve won the Champions League five times and never would have thought that I’d achieve that.

“We were all sweating, running and fighting with the team. These moments are for the young lads, who have just played their first final and are already very mature. It’s a crazy moment, we have to congratulate the fans who have been behind us all the way.”

The Brazilian provided two assists in 12 La Liga appearances during the 2021-22 campaign, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side won the title, while he only played three times in the Champions League this season.