Marauding elephants invade farmlands in Borno — Official

Marauding elephants have invaded farm fields in Gamboru/Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

Director, Forestry and Wildlife in the Borno State Ministry of Environment, Ayuba Peter, said this on Friday.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria that the ministry received reports and was mobilising a team to go to the area.

Peter said the elephants were from Waza National Park in neighbouring Cameroon Republic.

He said: “The herd is from Waza National park and yearly it used to move from Cameroon to Nigeria and back again at this period, following its route that passes through Gamboru/Ngala and Kala-Balge LGAs.

“We have mobilised our men.

“We are just waiting for personnel of the Federal Ministry of Environment that will join us any moment now to move to the area.”

Also speaking on the development, the Director of Pest Control in the Borno State Ministry of Agriculture, Malam Mustafa Bukar, said he heard about the incident, but was yet to get any official complaint from the affected area.

Also Read:

“So far, we only got complaints about Quela birds and Grasshoppers in Dikwa, Molai and Muna axis of Dikwa, Konduga and Jere LGAs, which have been contained,” Bukar said.