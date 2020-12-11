A bloated-looking Diego Maradona partied with a Havana cigar in his hand in a video Argentinian media are claiming was filmed just days before his brain blood clot operation.

The soccer legend sat at a table in front of a half-full glass of beer and a bottle of pills as he sang out of chorus with a friend.

The friend has been identified locally as a doctor called Mariano Castro, one of Diego’s closest confidants from his days in Cuba, where the former footballer sought treatment for his cocaine addiction.

The footage has been flagged up as an example of the potential new battle Maradona was facing – his addiction to alcohol and pills.

Both his personal physician Leopoldo Luque and his ex Rocio Oliva have admitted they were problems in his life before he was diagnosed with a brain bleed and had an emergency operation a fortnight before his untimely death from heart failure aged just 60.

Maradona died on November 25 at a rented home on an upmarket residential estate north of Buenos Aires.

The events leading up to his death are the focus of an ongoing state prosecution probe sparked by concerns Maradona may have been the victim of medical negligence and sub-standard home care conditions.