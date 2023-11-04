MAPOLY Workers’ Strike: Muslim Alumni express worries, call for solutions 

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni, MAPAMA, has expressed serious concern on the ongoing industrial crises rocking the institution and which has resulted in shutdown of both academic and non academic activities in the school.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Sulaiman Fasasi, member of the group’s Media and Publicity Committee.

MAPAMA in the statement signed on Saturday said it is deeply concerned about what has become of a once flourishing institution of learning.

The group lamented: “Of great concern to MAPAMA is that an institution which berted four other Information and Communication Technology (ICT) polytechnics in the state, now being enmeshed in crises which seem to have defied every solution in the last five years”.

It maintained that the current logjam can not be allowed to fester farther, as it represents a sad and gloomy phase in the history of the institution.

The group stated that it was not unaware of the agitations of the MAPOLY workforce, chief of which is the inability of the management to meet up with its financial obligations, especially, payment of salaries for four months, adding that this is aside non remittance of due pensions to the retired staff, as well as suspension of staff promotion and appointment for about five and six years respectively.

The association said it expects all those who feel concern about the progress of the school to find means of addressing these ugly narratives considering the current serious economic hardship in the country.

MAPOLY, a once self-financing and solvent institution has continued to be run like a private institution with the Internally Generated Revenue IGR, which was the source of its strength is presently battling to survive, due to the JAMB drastic cut in its admission quotas – for both full time and part time admission seeking candidates. Whatever might have prompted JAMB to reduce the admission quota of MAPOLY should be a great concern to all stakeholders and urgent steps need to be taken to address this disturbing and worrisome trend.

It indicated that it recognised the effort of the current administration in the State to rescue the institution from the crisis occasioned by the proposed conversion of the Polytechnic to a University of Science and Technology in 2017, but the effort must be comprehensive, inclusive and seamless for it to be appreciated as true partner in progress.

The group noted while it is not its intention to apportion blame, still, it expects Governor Dapo Abiodun being the Visitor to the school, needs to take special interest on the happenings at MAPOLY, especially by taking “a bold and pragmatic step in pulling the institution out of the current rumpus and return it to its former strong, viable and sustainable path”.

“It is therefore the position of MAPAMA, that calling of a stakeholders forum which should and must discuss the future of MAPOLY should be considered by both the management and the state government. The forum should also consider MAPOLY yesterday, today and tomorrow, and should not only include internal stakeholders of the Institution, but also the outside, including the corporate organisations, public spirited individuals, Alumni bodies, leaders of thoughts, traditional and religious leaders among others to chart a new and prosperous way for the vintage institution” the statement stressed.