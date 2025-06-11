MAPOLY extols late industrialist, philanthropist, Olatunde Abudu

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta, has extolled a great and foremost industrialist, philanthropist, and educationist, Chief Olatunde Ayinla Abudu, who died on Monday.

This was contained in a tribute personally signed by the MAPOLY’s Rector, Dr. Adekoyejo Jolaoso.

The Rector, on behalf of the Council, staff and entire students, said the institution received Abudu’s passing news with deep shock, stressing that the deceased was a great benefactor of the Polytechnic



The tribute reads in part: “As a visionary leader, entrepreneur, industrialist, and philanthropist, Chief Abudu maintained a strong bond with Moshood Abiola Polytechnic as one of the first recipients of the Institution’s Fellowship Award. His philanthropy and support to the Polytechnic were invaluable, demonstrated through his endowment of scholarships and generous donations aimed at uplifting educational activities. Most notably, his significant contribution towards the ongoing construction of a broadcast station building on our campus is worth mentioning.



“Once completed, this station will house the recently launched MAPOLY RADIO. This monumental act of support for educational development leaves an indelible mark on our hearts and serves as a model for future generations.



“As a resource manager, Chief Abudu exemplified strong work ethics and a relentless drive to succeed. His legacy extends far beyond his impressive achievements and contributions to Egbaland, and Nigeria’s economic and industrial development.

“Through his mentorship and leadership, he positively impacted the lives of countless individuals who worked with him across the companies he founded. His guidance in areas such as business strategy, human resource management, entrepreneurship, and community service enabled many to build successful careers and provide for their families.



“Today, and for generations to come, Chief Abudu’s impact will continue to be felt not only through his contributions to MAPOLY but also through the numerous lives he touched and transformed. May his memory be a source of inspiration and blessing to us all.



“It is our prayer that Almighty ALLAH (SWT) grants Chief Olatunde Ayinla Abudu eternal rest. May He also grant the entire family, friends, business associates, and the people of Egbaland and beyond, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. He will undoubtedly be missed”.

The Eagleonline reports that Chief Abudu, also the Mayegun of Egbaland and Oke-Ona Egba, died on Monday, 9th June 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, at the age of 96.

