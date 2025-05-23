MAPOLY alumni set to unite at strategic convention, elect new leaders

Tajudeen Balogun

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Alumni Association is set to hold a strategic Biennial National Convention this weekend.

The development was made known in a press release obtained by The Eagle Online on Thursday on the Biennial National Convention.

This pivotal gathering, which is slated for May 24, 2025, will bring MAPALUM members from Nigeria, United Kingdom, Europe, America, and North America together in their shared commitment to institutional advancement and legacy-building.

A major highlight of the event expected to hold at the Academic Planning Building Board Hall, Ojere Campus, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, will be the election of a new National Executive Council (NEC), signalling a fresh phase in the association’s leadership.

The transition, according to the release, is aimed at strengthening MAPALUM’s capacity to support both the institution and its students.

In the meantime, the outgoing National President, Pastor Ezekiel Obasanya, has described the convention as a strategic inflection point, with the association set to embrace a renewed vision of purposeful engagement.

The convention will feature a range of influential speakers and thought leaders, notably among them is the institution’s Rector, Dr. Koyejo Jolaoso, who will deliver the keynote address.

The Rector’s is expected to stress the role of alumni collaboration with the management in driving educational and career development.

Other prominent speakers include: Prof. Kamal Balogun, Alhaji Adebisi Bada, and Dr. Goke Rauf, who will explore themes around governance, institutional growth, and strategic partnerships.

The Olota of Ota Kingdom, Oba Abdul-Kabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, will grace the event as the Royal Father, underscoring the enduring relationship between academia and traditional leadership.

The convention will also serve as a springboard for key initiatives, including the BOT Alumni Hostel Project, completion of the Alumni Centre, launch of an Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition Scheme, and new mentorship programmes designed to connect alumni with current students.

A host of distinguished alumni will attend the convention, including: Olalekan Otun, Samson Popoola, Alhaji Ayinde Soaga, Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, Hon. Olamide Lawal, Chief Tunde Odeyemi, Bola Fashina, and Omooba Segun Adewale.

Their presence, the release said, reflects the depth of alumni support for MAPOLY’s ongoing development.

