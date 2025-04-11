MAPOLY Alumni pays tribute to late Mass Communication Department Head

The Lagos State chapter of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Alumni Association has mourned the passing of a former Head of the Mass Communication Department, Taiwo Otunba.

The condolence message was contained in a press statement signed and issued by the chapter’s Chairman, Gafar Odubote, on Friday.

Odubote described Otunba, popularly called Gboah by his students, as “a distinguished linguist and communication scholar, visionary thinker, and a highly revered lecturer among lecturers.

“His immense contribution to education and his dedicated mentorship of countless professionals who graduated from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, formerly Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, will remain cherished.”

Reflecting further, Odubote remarked: “We fondly remember his captivating lectures, marked by his articulate renditions, scholarly presentations, his distinct American accent, and the masterful eloquence with which he delivered topics on writing for the mass media.”

Commenting on the late scholar’s enduring legacy, the past National President of the MAPOLY Alumni Association, Olalekan Otun, said: “The remarkable influence of Mr Taiwo Otunba is evident in our pursuit of impartial journalism, balanced media reporting, and unwavering professionalism.

“His guidance has profoundly shaped our careers and values.

“The late Mr Taiwo Otunba will be sorely missed by the Muslim community, his neighbours – including the former President Olusegun Obasanjo – at Ita-Eko, Abeokuta, where he stood as both a community leader and an extraordinary intellectual.”

Otunba served with distinction as the Head of the Mass Communication Department at MAPOLY, dedicating over three decades of his life to lecturing and shaping the minds of future professionals.

He was buried on Friday (today) at 2:30pm at Oloomore Muslim Cemetery, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in accordance with Islamic rites.

