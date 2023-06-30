MAPOLY Alumni association, MAPALUM, pays tribute to Prof. Lai Oso

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) Alumni Association, Abeokuta, (MAPALUM) has mourned the passing of Professor Lai Muraino Oso, lamenting that it is filled with sadness and grief as it recalls the late erudite scholar’s remarkable contributions to the field of Communications.

MAPALUM National President, Pastor Ezekiel Obasanya, in the group’s Tribute writes: “With the demise of Professor Oso, a treasure trove of communication scholarship has been extinguished. Unfortunately, his passing on Saturday, June 24, 2023, has left us in profound sorrow, but we submit to the will of God. We will miss his outstanding academic insights.”

He stressed: “With a career spanning several decades, Professor Lai Oso stood as one of Nigeria’s foremost Communications scholars. His demise has left an irreplaceable void in the realms of academia and communication. His dedication to scholarship and unwavering commitment to nurturing talent will be deeply missed. As the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Alumni Association, we are determined to uphold his legacy and continue his pursuit of excellence in the field of Media and Communication Studies.”

The Tribute reads further: “Professor Oso, an erudite scholar in the domain of Communications, has left an indelible mark on Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta. He will be remembered as one of the earliest Academicians who dedicated their efforts to establishing the old Ogun State Polytechnic as a renowned academic institution. His loss is a significant blow to our alumni community”.

“When he joined the services of Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, in 1982 as a Lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Professor Oso had an immense impact on numerous generations of scholars.

“Professor Lai Oso’s tenure as Deputy Rector and Head of the Mass Communication Department at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, further exemplified his commitment to nurturing exceptional talent. For our esteemed alumni members who benefited from his robust academic insights, he will forever be remembered as a legendary scholar in Media and Communication Studies. His influence extended far beyond Nigeria’s borders, particularly in the realm of development media.

“Renowned for his mentorship, knowledge sharing, scholarly contributions, and book publications, Professor Oso played a pivotal role in helping aspiring scholars achieve their academic ambitions. His impact on countless students over four decades cannot be overstated” the association reiterates.

Meanwhile, MAPALUM has vowed to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to immortalise Prof Oso’s legacy, through various initiatives – to contribute immensely in the field of Media and Communications Studies.

Pastor Obasanya said in this difficult time, MAPALUM members’ thoughts, and prayers are with the family, loved ones, and the communication profession, praying that God grants the deceased family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.