MAPAMA holds picnic + Photos

Members of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni MAPAMA, Lagos State Chapter, took time out last Sunday and get together for a picnic.

The relaxation exercise was held at the greenery and serene Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja, the Lagos State capital, South West Nigeria.

It was graced by the State’s executive members, led by the Coordinator, Tpl. Abdul Wasii ‘Ademola Oyeniyi.

The National EXCO was ably led by the President, Prince Taofeek Oyeniyi.

Also in attendance were the past former President, Alhaji Taofik Salako; MAPAMA BoT Secretary,

Alhaji Abdul Fatah Onasanya; Association’s leaders, such as Abdul Hakeem Amusan, Alhaji AbdulRazak Misbaudeen, Dhikrullahi Odumboni, Afiz Ajia, Muninat Balogun, members and their families.

The outing featured children’s and family games among others.