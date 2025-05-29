MAPAMA greets veteran journalist on election as MAPALUM president 

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni has congratulated Alhaji Ayinde Soaga on his election as the president of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Alumni.

The message was contained in a letter signed by its National President, Prince Taofeek Oyeniyi, and addressed to the new MAPALUM head on Wednesday.

Oyeniyi observed that Soaga’s election, coming at this time after an illustrious professional career, represents a bridge between the past and the present and between the generations, providing the older generation self-fulfillment and honour and the new generation aspiration and hope.

The MAPAMA president noted that with laurel-studded career that climaxed with his retirement as the General Manager, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Katsina and other national and state assignments, he is convinced that Alhaji Soaga will bring his experience to bear in elevating MAPALUM as a catalyst for both the Alma mater and its members.

He said: “As an illustrious member of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA), accept my well wishes and prayers.

“On behalf of MAPAMA members worldwide, I extend to you our hands of cooperation and brotherhood.

“MAPAMA has established itself as an illustrious Alumni group and as a stakeholder in MAPOLY.

“We would like to explore areas of cooperation in order to foster our shared objectives.”

The MAPAMA president added that Alhaji Soaga’s election is a befitting crowning of a journey that started in 1985 as a pioneer graduate of the Department of Mass Communication of the then Ogun State Polytechnic (Ogun Poly).

Oyeniyi prayed for a successful tenure.

Alhaji Soaga, a veteran broadcast journalist, was elected at the MAPALUM convention, which was held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, last weekend.

