MAPAMA Convention: Ex-MAPOLY Rector lauds Olota of Ota over inclusive leadership

The Leadership of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) has lauded the inclusive leadership style of Olota of Ota,Oba (Prof) Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, Lanlege Ekun II, Arole Iganmode.



A former Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, (MAPOLY) Alhaji Waheed Kadiri made the commendation, when he and a delegation of MAPAMA National Executive Council NEC paid the monarch courtesy visit recently in his Ota palace, Ogun State, South West Nigeria.

MAPAMA used the occasion to commend the inclusive leadership style of Olota, who is also a member of the organization.



Alhaji Kadiri, who is the association’s BoT Chairman lauded the remarkable progress that has been recorded since Obalanlege’s assumption to office.

While formally inviting him as the Royal Father of the Day at the Association’s incoming National Convention billed for Conference Hotel, Abeokuta from November 26-27, 2022, the former MAPOLY Rector assured King Obalanlege of continued support in his efforts to enhance development and living standards of the Ota Kingdom and Nigeria in general.



MAPAMA National President, Prince Taofeek Oyeniyi in his address during the historic visit indicated in line with its motto of ‘brotherhood for development’, the Association was happy to associate with the highly revered monarch.



Oyeniyi according to a press statement signed by the Association’s National Public Relations Officer, Mutiu Rosenje said it was not surprising to see the ambience and people-focussed governance at the palace given the pedigree of the Olota, as a successful academic and well-respected intellectual.



The MAPAMA delegation was led by Alhaji Kadiri, including: the National President, Prince Oyeniyi; his Vice, Tpl AbduRouf Oluwakemi Adebanjo and the immediate Past National President, Alhaji Taofik Salako.



The visit featured a formal presentation to Olota, a copy of the Association’s Constitution, by Oyeniyi, explaining various developmental initiatives being undertaken by the Association and soliciting the support of His Royal Majesty on the programmes.



He assured the revered monarch of the support of the Association, promising that the Association would keep close relationship with the palace.



Welcoming the delegation, Oba Obalanlege, described the visit as a homecoming as several illustrious sons and daughters of Ota Kingdom are members of the Association.



The monarch, who spoke through his Private Secretary and former Director at Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC), Kayode Taiwo, said the palace is open to all progressive minds and ideas, noting that development is a collective task.



He underscored the importance of Associations like MAPAMA in efforts to rebuild critical national infrastructures, social and moral values and societal cohesion.



Kabiesi said all hands must be on the deck to restore moral values to the society, especially among the youths, and called on other alumni to emulate members of MAPAMA.



Oba Obalanlege, Lanlege Ekun II, assured the Association of his support and presence at the National Convention.

On his own, Alhaji Salako commended the Olota for honouring the Association and prayed for seamless peace and progress in Ota Kingdom.



The delegation also comprised: Alhaji Abdur Rasaq Misbaudeen, Director, Ministry of Information, Lagos; Tpl Wakeel Solabi, National Treasurer and Managing Partner, Preferred Planners ; Ajumah Onasanya, business tycoon; Prince Abdul Wasiu Oyeniyi, Coordinator, Lagos MAPAMA and Managing Partner, CPDV; Hafsoh Animasaun, business tycoon; dris Bello and Shamsudeen Ogunmuyiwa.



Pic Caption: (L-R) MAPAMA BoT Chairman, Alh Waheed Kadiri, National President, Prince Taofeek Oyeniyi, his VP, Tpl. Abdu Rouf Adebanjo and immediate past National President , Alh Taofik Salako