Maolud: Refrain from do-or die-politics, MURIC urges politicians

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Tuesday urged Nigerian politicians to refrain from do-or-die politics, and make the polity more friendly.

MURIC said that a Nigerian political space devoid of acrimony and bad blood was needed to encourage better participation that would foster growth.

The group, in its Maolud-an-Nabiyy message signed by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in Lagos condemned features of do-or-die politics that have characterised the nation’s politics with its attendant human casualties in form of political killings.

Nigerians on Tuesday joined their counterparts around the globe to mark the Eid-el Maolud in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The group felicitates President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa‘ad Abubakar, and Nigerians on the occasion of the anniversary.

“We seize the opportunity of this august occasion to appeal to Nigerian politicians to eschew ‘do-or-die’ politics.

“The body language of our politicians in recent time is not encouraging, particularly after the recent party congresses held all over the country.

“Desperation, greed and avarice are still boldly written on the foreheads of our politicians.

“They cut across the political parties. Parallel congresses are held in almost all of the states and in almost all the parties. The exercise so far manifests gross desertification of the spirit of sportsmanship, statesmanship, patriotism and sacrifice.

“Why are ex-governors breathing down the necks of sitting governors? Where is the spirit of living and letting live? What did the ex-governors forget in the State Houses? Whatever achievement or failure registered during the tenure of a former governor is his own story and score card.

“Worse still, gunmen are hired to disrupt political gatherings. The fact that our politicians still believe in hooliganism as a means of settling scores and achieving their political ambitions indicate that we are still playing Stone Age politics.”

The Federal Government had declared Tuesday public holiday to enable Muslims to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet.