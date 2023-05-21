Many trapped as fuel tanker explodes on Lokoja-Abuja highway

A fuel-laden tanker has exploded following a crash along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the truck driver was conveying the fuel to a destination in the state when he lost control and rammed into other vehicles.

Our correspondent learnt that an explosion occurred due to the impact of the collision, and the fire that emanated from the explosion razed the tanker, some vehicles alongside some people trapped in it.

As of the time of filing this report, the total number of people trapped in the vehicles could not be ascertained.

However, emergency responders including officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps had stormed the scene to salvage the situation and commence rescue operations.

Confirming the development, the state Sector Commander, FRSC, Stephen Dawlung, said the crash had caused a backlog of traffic along the expressway.

He also noted that many victims were trapped in the crash.