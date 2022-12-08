Many Nigerians are hypocritical on the issue of Fulani herdsmen – Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has disclosed that many Nigerians are hypocritical on the issue relating to Fulani herdsmen.

Lawan, who made this known during an interactive session, said the government should take care of the livestock farmers the way AMCON handles the issue of liquidated banks.

He said that the government would invest millions in textile revival, bailout for sectors, but when it comes to livestock, Nigerians will kick against government intervention for them, claiming that it is private business.

He said that there should be a manifesto for the livestock farmers ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

He said,”Nigerians are hypocritical; to livestock rearers, they say the government should not support them, that it’s private business.

“Nigerians say that money should not be spent on ranching because it’s private business.

“Government invests millions in textile revival, and bail out funds to other sectors.

“Why discriminate against a sector that can make our economy better, is it hatred for these people?

“What can be more private than banks? Individuals will establish banks, steal all the money and AMCON will take over and put the burden on Nigerians.

“Last year, an individual took over N700 billion and AMCON took it out on Nigerians. AMCON today is six trillion deep down. CBN supports distribution companies.

“Government has given out over N1.2 trillion to electricity distribution companies that have been sold to individuals.

“Even those who are involved in crop farming get support from the government, but when it comes to livestock, we say no it’s private business, that’s hypocrisy.

“It’s unfair to our communities to engage in livestock farming, for our livestock people, like the Fulani herdsmen who roam the streets, we don’t build schools or hospitals for them, we don’t do anything for them.

“Why will Nigerians say we should not do anything for them? Are they not Nigerians?

“Next year, there will be an election, our manifesto should provide for the livestock sector.”





