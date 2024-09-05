Many injured as truck rams in armoured tank in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has responded to a serious accident under the Ajah Bridge along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The incident involved a tipper truck, a Rapid Response Squad armoured tank, and a Suzuki mini bus (JJJ 257 YJ).

A statement on Tuesday shortly after the accident by LASTMA said preliminary investigations revealed that the tipper truck experienced a brake failure while attempting to make a turn under the Ajah Bridge.

This failure led to a collision with the armoured tank of the RRS of the Lagos State Police Command stationed nearby, which in turn caused the tank to lurch forward, striking the Suzuki mini bus.

As a result of the collision, four individuals sustained serious injuries, including a LASTMA officer on duty at the scene, who suffered a broken arm.

Emergency responders, including LASTMA personnel, Lagos State Traffic Police from Ajiwe Police Station, and RRS officers, were promptly deployed to the scene to manage the situation.

The four injured individuals were immediately transported to the nearest hospital for urgent medical care, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The management of LASTMA expressed “deep concern over this unfortunate incident and is closely monitoring the condition of the injured victims.

“We commend the swift action of the emergency services, which helped to prevent further casualties.”

According to the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki: “We urge all road users, especially drivers of heavy-duty vehicles, to prioritise vehicle maintenance and adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such accidents.

“The relevant authorities will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the brake failure and take appropriate action.

The statement, signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, added: “The public, particularly motorists, is urged to cooperate with traffic authorities as efforts are made to restore normal traffic flow.”

