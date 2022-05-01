Many injured as Muslim worshippers, hoodlums clash in Lagos

Many people sustained injuries in the early hours of Sunday when a group of Muslim worshippers and suspected hoodlums clashed in Marina area of Lagos Island.

It was learnt that several dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, knives and others were used during the brawl, which lasted for about four hours and saw several properties vandalized in the Marina area.

An eyewitness said: “I think the area boys tried to rob the Muslims during their early morning prayers and the Muslim folks resisted them which caused the fight.”

It was gathered some men from the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) later showed up and chased the hoodlums away.

The Nation