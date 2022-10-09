Many feared trapped as church collapses in Anambra

Many people are feared trapped following the collapse of Madonna Catholic Church located in Iyiowa, Odekpe Community, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

The community is one of the many parts of the state battling flooding which is believed to have caused the collapse.

As of the time of filing this report, the number of casualties cannot be ascertained but residents are still making efforts to rescue trapped victims.

This is coming less than two days after an ill-fated boat carrying about 85 passengers capsized at Umunnankwo Community in the same Ogbaru LGA with many reportedly dead.

The police authorities and other relevant agencies were yet to respond to the development.

Details later…