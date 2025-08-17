Many feared dead in Sokoto boat accident

Sokoto State has been thrown into mourning following a tragic boat accident that claimed several lives at Kojiyo Ward in Goronyo Local Government Area on Sunday.

The ill-fated boat, which was conveying dozens of passengers across the river, reportedly capsized midway, resulting in multiple casualties and loss of property.

A source who simply identified himself as Abubakar said many passengers drowned, while others are still missing as search and rescue operations continue.

The exact number of victims is yet to be officially confirmed.

“This is indeed a great tragedy for our community,” a resident told our correspondent, describing the atmosphere in Kojiyo as tense and sorrowful.

Although official figures are still awaited, prayers have been offered for the souls of the deceased, while sympathisers continue to visit bereaved families.

When contacted, an official of the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.

“I just heard about the incident. Both NEMA and SEMA teams are already mobilising to the scene and will release an official statement soon,” the source said.

Authorities have assured all that further updates will be made available as rescue efforts intensify.

