Many feared dead in Ogun tanker fire explosion

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) said an unconfirmed number of people have died in a tragic tanker fire accident that occurred at midnight along the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway.

Spokesperson for the agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Friday.

He explained that a 33,000-litre petrol tanker overturned due to excessive speeding, spilling its contents on the highway.

Speaking to newsmen, Akinbiyi said, “The case of an inferno caused by a 30,000-litre fuel-laden tanker which fell on its side and spilled its contents around 0100hrs today, along the Abeokuta–Kobape–Siun–Sagamu Interchange stretch of the PMB Expressway, due to excessive speed and loss of control, has been reported.

“The effect of the unfortunate incident also extended to the burning of a truck and a tow vehicle along the roadside, as well as the destruction of a PHCN cable supplying electricity to Mowe and environs.

“Though the casualty figures cannot be ascertained presently, rescue and emergency services made up of TRACE, Ogun State and Nestlé PLC Fire Service, FRSC, and the Police are still on the ground to restore normalcy and orderliness after quenching the fire and carrying out the decantation process.”

He urged road users to be patient and follow traffic diversions and re-routing measures put in place by TRACE, the police, the Ogun State Fire Service, FRSC, Amotekun, and the NSCDC.

“However, any inconveniences as a result of this unfortunate incident are highly regretted,” he added.