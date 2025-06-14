Many feared dead in fresh Benue attack

Unspecified number of people have been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be armed herders at Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, the Punch reports.

The community is a border town between Nasarawa and Benue States with less than 40 minutes drive to Makurdi, capital city of Benue State.

Police in Benue State which could not give exact casualty figure said that several people including the attackers lost their lives.

The incident, according to a resident from the area who did not want to be mentioned, said that the attackers suspected to be armed herders invaded the community around 10pm on Friday and operated till early hours of Saturday.

“The attackers stormed the town and unleashed terror on innocent residents, killing over 100 people and setting several families ablaze.

“The attack lasted until just before 1:00 a.m, nearly two hours of horror,” the local said in an emotion laden voice.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Benue State Command, DSP, Udeme Edet, confirmed the attack and added that some individuals and the attackers lost their lives when security men were reinforced to the community.

Also Read

She said, “According to our information it happened in the early hours of today ( Saturday ) when suspected Bandits invaded Yelwata town.

“The police and tactical teams posted to the town and reinforcement responded swiftly to the attack and engaged the attackers in a fierce exchange and some of the attackers were killed in the process

“But it’s with great sadness that we report that some individuals lost their lives and others sustained injuries.”

The PPRO said that police has not relented and assured that they would continue in pursuit of the attackers and keep Benue people safe.

Since the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyode visited the state following escalation of suspected armed herders attacks on the people of the state, killings are yet to abate.

Barely two days ago, Thursday, suspected armed herders invaded Mtswenem and Akondotyough Bawa communities in Makurdi LG and killed no fewer than 25 people.

Post Views: 8