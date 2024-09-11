Many feared dead as speeding vehicle rams into Anambra market

In a tragic incident, several persons have been feared killed after a speeding vehicle rammed into the Oye-Agu Market, Abagana, in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 11:10am on Wednesday, causing several items of the traders to spill on the road.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Toyota Sienna vehicle lost control of its brakes and rammed into the market, crushing some of the roadside traders.

As of press time, the details of the crash and the actual casualty figure are still sketchy.

However, the incident has caused panic and crowded scenes in the market environs with various rescue efforts ongoing.

Some of the injured victims were being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the President-General of the Abagana Community, Ben Okongwu, revealed that no fewer than three persons died in the crash, including an under-aged child, while some other persons sustained some degree of injuries.

The Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, Margaret Onabe, when contacted, said she was not aware of the incident but promised to make enquiries and get back.

