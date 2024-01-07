Many feared dead as boat capsizes in Anambra

Many persons, including women and children on board a yet-to-be-identified boat, have been feared killed as their boat capsized on the River Niger.

It was gathered that the incident happened early on Sunday morning.

People were seen rescuing the victims out of the river near the Onitsha banks.

This is corroborated by a video of the incident currently trending on social media on Sunday.

Although the actual casualty figure could not be officially ascertained as of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the passengers were coming from Kogi State.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development, said the situation was under control.

Ikenga said, “The situation is under control. Our marine operatives, on getting the distress call about the incident, responded swiftly.

“We were able to rescue over 30 of the passengers alive and recovered the five lifeless bodies in the depths of the sea and the capsized boat.

“Preliminary information revealed that the boat was from Kogi State, conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Meanwhile, the cause is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is ongoing, please.”