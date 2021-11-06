Many dead, houses burnt in fresh Zangon-Kataf attack

Several persons have been reported dead with houses also burnt at Yagbak and Ungwan Ruhugo in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack on Friday was part of the daily security report in the state, which however did not specify who carried it out.

The report was released via a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday.

The Commissioner said security operatives, including the military, Department of State Service and Police, have restored normalcy in the area.

He said Governor Nasir el-Rufai had also been briefed about the development and was awaiting more details.

Aruwan said: “The military and police authorities have informed the Kaduna State Government of attacks in two locations, Yagbak and Ungwan Ruhugo, in Zangon Kataf LGA.

“According to the reports, some people have been killed, and others injured, while some houses were burnt in both locations.

“The Kaduna State Government appeals to residents to remain calm, as detailed reports are being awaited from the military, the police and the DSS at both locations. Further updates will be made available to the public once these are confirmed.

“The Governor who condemned the attacks, prayed for the repose of the souls affected, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to carry out immediate assessment and provide relief materials to the communities.”