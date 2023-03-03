Many burnt to death in explosion in Rivers community

An explosion occurred in early morning of Friday in Rumuekpe in Emeoha Local Government Area of Rivers, leaving many people, including women and children as well as vehicles burnt to ashes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident occurred at about 2am at a crude oil tapping point.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident in Port Harcourt, said however that the casualty figure had not yet been ascertained.

“I have called the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) and he said he would go round with his patrol team and get back to me. Just wait and let me get the details,” Iringe-Koko said.

NAN gathered that the explosion occurred as a bus loaded with some siphoned crude went up in flames as it was leaving the spot for an illegal refinery in the area.