Man’s inhumanity to a mentally challenged teenage girl, by Janet Afolabi

Labake is a mentally challenged teenager. Two years ago someone took advantage of her condition, impregnated and abandoned her. She was begging for food and money to survive. One day she strayed into my event.

She was being pushed out of the hall by security men when she caught the attention of Kafayat Oyetola, Osun State First Lady.

She took Labake to Osogbo, rehabilitated her, and took care of her till she delivered.

This year again, an unknown man, whose name, according to Labake, is Operator, impregnated her and fled.

On Thursday, November 4, l was told she was at the Palace gate. I thought it was her usual visit for support. I asked my staff to take some things to her. He came back with a paper and said Labake was crying profusely.

The paper was the Scan result which showed among other things that she had been due since October 24 and the baby’s position posed great danger to her life.

I asked security to let her in. When l saw her, l didn’t need to be told that she was in great pain. l called Julius Edet and Moses (both members of the Medical team l set up for my project “Initiative To Stop Teenage Pregnancy,”) to come to the Palace.

They took her to the Health Center. After payment had been made for registration and tests, the officials said there was no doctor to attend to her.

She was taken to another Health Centre. The Matron spoke to me. She said Labake’s condition was beyond them. She advised that Labake be taken to a private hospital or General Hospital, Oluyoro in Ibadan, Oyo State because the only way she could give birth was through an operation.

For me, Ibadan was not an option at all because of the distance and gridlock. Labake may not have survived the stress in the condition that she was in.

I decided to call Goke Odetunde, Chairman of our local government. He responded immediately. l told him about the situation. He said Labake should be taken to a private hospital in a neighbouring community. He also paid the bill.

To the glory of Almighty God, the operation was successful. She delivered a baby boy. Mother and child are alive.

I want to thank the Chairman for the rapid response and kind gesture. Julius and Moses for devoting their time and attention to be with Labake throughout her agonizing hours.

I want to appeal to the men who keep taking advantage of Labake’s mental condition to sexually harass/abuse/impregnate her, to desist because if she were your sister or daughter l do not think you will be happy if someone does that to her.

Most likely, you would describe such action as a man’s Inhumanity to a vulnerable teenage girl.

. Olori Afolabi is the Queen of Apomuland in Osun State.





