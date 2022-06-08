Manny Pacquiao sets Floyd Mayweather rematch deadline

Manny Pacquiao is willing to come out of retirement to rematch Floyd Mayweather – but the fight must be this year for it to take place.

That’s according to Manny Pacquiao Promotions boss Sean Gibbons.

The pair finally faced off as professionals in 2015 after years of broken-down negotiations in a fight that was watched by nearly half of the households in Pacquiao’s home country of the Philippines.

Mayweather won the fight via unanimous decision with scorecards of 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110, and now Pacquiao is keen to avenge the defeat in an exhibition bout.

In an interview with Planet Sport, Gibbons weighed in on the rematch: “Let’s go. I would love to see it but Mayweather wants none of this smoke due to his ego.

“Senator Pacquiao would love an exhibition [against Mayweather].

“If he was to return it would be this year – But that is a big if.”

Their original contest broke the all-time boxing pay-per-view record, with 4.6 million buys, and became the highest-grossing fight in the history of the sport with $410 million in revenue, surpassing Mayweather’s 2013 contest against Canelo Alvarez.

The PPV record still stands to this day, although Mayweather’s final professional fight against MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017 grossed more with $600 million in revenue.

“Money Mayweather” retired shortly after the McGregor fight boasting an impressive undefeated professional record of 50-0 but has since returned on multiple occasions to fight in exhibition bouts.

The five-weight world champion started his run on the exhibition circuit with a brutal first-round stoppage of Japanese kick boxer, Tenshin Nasukawa before going the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul over eight rounds.

Mayweather’s most recent exhibition bout came against former sparring partner Don Moore that again made it to the final bell.

Post-fight Mayweather revealed he would fight once more this year triggering Pacquiao’s team to call for the fight.

Pacquiao retired from boxing last year after losing his WBA ‘super’ welterweight title to Yordenis Ugas on points.

The Pilipino boxer is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing and has won twelve major world titles.

On top of his already incredible resume, “Pac-Man” also holds the record for being the only boxer to hold world titles in four different decades (the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s).

The 43-year-old quit the sport to focus on his 2022 Pilipino presidential campaign but was only able to finish third behind Bongbong Marcos and Leni Robredo with a 6.81 per cent share of the votes. Pacquiao remains the current Senator of the Philippines, a position he has held since 2016.

