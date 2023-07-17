Manhunt begins for those behind signal withdrawing policemen from VIPs

828 828

The Nigeria Police Force has begun a manhunt for those behind the signal withdrawing policemen attached to some Very Important Personalities.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this after the list of affected VIPs went viral.

The signal, described as fake by Adejobi, has it that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the withdrawal of police aides from former Governors, Ministers and elected and appointed political office holders.

According to a Police signal sighted by our reporter, the directive is with immediate effect.

The directive was given to the Officer-in-Charge of Squadron 45 of the Police Mobile Force, who then passed the information to the relevant parties and quarters.

At least over 20 influential Nigerians will be affected by the directives.

Those mentioned in the Police directive are the former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim; former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; former Governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Muazu; former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha; former Governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje; former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel; former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle; former Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; and former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva.

Similarly affected are the Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Rabiu Lawan; former Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba; and former Senator, Dr. Stephen Adey.

But reacting in a statement on Monday, Adejobi said: “The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) wishes to address the ambiguity surrounding a signal that has been in circulation on social media, purportedly originating from MOPOL 45 FHQ ABJ, ordering the removal of police aides from certain top politicians and their relatives. The Police hereby unequivocally clarifies that the signal is fake and did not emanate from the NPF or any of its formations.

“More emphatically, the signal deviates from the Police’s telegraphic message structure and standard as the signal bears the signature of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), which is highly irregular, as a signal of this nature would typically be signed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who heads such formations, and not a higher-ranking officer.

“The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has taken immediate notice and has ordered a thorough investigation into its source and assures that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for its creation and dissemination.”